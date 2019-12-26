Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dickey LeRoy Oran. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary

Dickey LeRoy Oran, 74, of Kingston passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 22, 1945, in Sweetwater. Dickey was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston as long as his health permitted. He worked at X-10 as a millwright, retiring in 1997. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and also his sweet cat, Lexi. Dickey was also a car enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows and NASCAR racing. In his spare time, he could often be found on the lake in his boat, fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Nell Hood Oran; first wife, Linda Faye Walker Oran; sisters, Kathleen Hall and Joan Lacey; brothers, Don K. Oran and Benny Oran; father-in-law, Boyd E. Edgemon; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ray and Juanita Walker; and brother-in-law, Danny Ray Walker.

Survivors include his loving wife, Darlene Edgemon Oran of Kingston; children, Susan King Miles and husband Allen of Kingston and Waylon Oran and wife Vanessa of Kingston; grandchildren, Blake King and wife Stephanie and Justin Miles and wife Ashley; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Kolton, Dawson and Brooklyn; sister, Shirley Colyer and husband Robert of Kingston; brothers, Charles Ray Oran of Midtown and Teddy Oran of Rockwood; mother-in-law, Jean Edgemon of Ten Mile; sisters-in-law, Shannon Hill and husband Jeff of Ten Mile and Frances Walker of Paint Rock; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Edgemon and wife Wendye, Steve Edgemon and wife Charlotte and Mike Edgemon and wife Kitty, all of Ten Mile; and many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at Liberty Baptist Church, Kingston. with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Chapman Grove Cemetery. An online register is available at

