Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Leland Patterson. View Sign

Don Leland Patterson passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the age of 94.

Don was born on June 21, 1924, to Carson and Florence Patterson in Loudon, and moved to Kingston when he was a young boy, where he spent most of his life. He attended Roane County High School but quit to serve his country in World War II. During the war, Don was a sergeant with Company B, 330th Infantry. He was awarded several medals including the Purple Heart before he was discharged in 1945. After the war, Don went to Chicago to learn to be a mechanic on refrigeration units. His high school sweetheart, Florence Ruth "Babe" Feezell, followed him there and they were married on May 29, 1948. Don and Babe moved back to Tennessee and Don worked for Union Carbide. After 10 years he quit and in 1965 started what is known as Patterson's Home Appliance Center. In addition to the appliance store, Don was active in supporting community organizations. He was one of the original charter members of the Roane County Rescue Squad and Roane County Chamber. He was a life long member of the Masonic Lodge No. 38 and Caney Ford Baptist Church.

Besides his parents, Don was preceeded in death by his loving wife, Florence "Babe" Patterson; son, Dennis Patterson; brother, Norman Patterson; and sisters, Wanda Sealer and Faye Guettner.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Elaine Patterson of Kingston; grandsons, Bryan Patterson of Cleveland, Kevin Patterson of Memphis and Mark Patterson of Kingston; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and J.R. Robinette; sister-in-law, Eleanor Patterson; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Caney Ford Baptist Church, 3469 Roane State Hwy., Harriman, with funeral service following at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Taylor Phelps officiating. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in Kingston Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Gideons International at Roane County Gideons, P.O. Box 476, Kingston, TN 37763 or Caney Ford Baptist Church, 3469 Roane State Highway, Harriman, TN 37748. An online register is available at Don Leland Patterson passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the age of 94.Don was born on June 21, 1924, to Carson and Florence Patterson in Loudon, and moved to Kingston when he was a young boy, where he spent most of his life. He attended Roane County High School but quit to serve his country in World War II. During the war, Don was a sergeant with Company B, 330th Infantry. He was awarded several medals including the Purple Heart before he was discharged in 1945. After the war, Don went to Chicago to learn to be a mechanic on refrigeration units. His high school sweetheart, Florence Ruth "Babe" Feezell, followed him there and they were married on May 29, 1948. Don and Babe moved back to Tennessee and Don worked for Union Carbide. After 10 years he quit and in 1965 started what is known as Patterson's Home Appliance Center. In addition to the appliance store, Don was active in supporting community organizations. He was one of the original charter members of the Roane County Rescue Squad and Roane County Chamber. He was a life long member of the Masonic Lodge No. 38 and Caney Ford Baptist Church.Besides his parents, Don was preceeded in death by his loving wife, Florence "Babe" Patterson; son, Dennis Patterson; brother, Norman Patterson; and sisters, Wanda Sealer and Faye Guettner.He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Elaine Patterson of Kingston; grandsons, Bryan Patterson of Cleveland, Kevin Patterson of Memphis and Mark Patterson of Kingston; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and J.R. Robinette; sister-in-law, Eleanor Patterson; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and dear friends.The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Caney Ford Baptist Church, 3469 Roane State Hwy., Harriman, with funeral service following at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Taylor Phelps officiating. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in Kingston Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Gideons International at Roane County Gideons, P.O. Box 476, Kingston, TN 37763 or Caney Ford Baptist Church, 3469 Roane State Highway, Harriman, TN 37748. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Funeral Home Fraker Funeral Home

1445 Kingston Highway

Kingston , TN 37763

(865) 717-7727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Feb. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close