Don Vinton Hudson, 72 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.

He fought a courageous battle with cancer for over 20 years. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing and a fan of University of Tennessee football. He retired from a 30-year career with Norfolk Southern Railway as a track supervisor at Inman Yard in Atlanta, Ga. and most recently in Clinton. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Harriman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Hudson; father, Paul Hudson; and brother-in-law, Art Austin; aunt and uncle, Peggy and Don Ruchotzke.

He is survived by his son, Richard Hudson and wife Kim; stepchildren, Mitch Nichols and wife Heather, and Lisa Tate; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Betty Ray Hudson; brother, Sid Hudson and wife Cynthia; and sister, Kay Austin; and a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved "girl," Lucy.

Family will have a private burial at Roane Memorial Gardens at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store