Donald "Deane" Thacker, 90, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born on July 8, 1929, in Normal, Ill. During his military career, Deane earned the rank of staff sergeant. He served in the Tennessee National Guard and served on active duty in Germany during the Korean War. Later, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Martin Marietta and was the past President of Oak Ridge Eagles Aerie 2514. Deane attended Beech Park Baptist Church but was a gospel singer who shared his talent by traveling to many churches in our community. He was given many nicknames throughout his life but all will remember him for his great smile and his passion for making people laugh. He was a football/basketball player, a bowler, golfer, tennis player, champion dart thrower and a talented dancer and singer.

Deane is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel William Carl Thacker and Florence Alice Thacker; four brothers; one sister; and many other loved ones.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Beverly Thacker; children, Timothy Allen and Pam Thacker, James and Catherine Maynor, Kandie Arnold and Carlo Spurgeon and Dawn and Tate Thomason; brother, Thomas and Mary Jane Thacker; sister, Mary Margaret Shiflett; grandchildren, Kaylie and Terry Dalton, Cera Smith, Emmalee Arnold, Austin Arnold and Morgan Wilson, Caysie Swift, Taylor Anderson, Michael and Leah Anderson, Isaac and Jacob Thomason and Chris Spurgeon; great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Brayden Dalton, Marcella Rose Arnold, Isaiah, Michael, and Alison Swift, Marty and Hannah Anderson; many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs, with the Rev. Charlie Marlow officiating. A graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com. Published in Roane County News on Dec. 4, 2019

