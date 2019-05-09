Donald Reese McMurray, 40, of Kingston, quietly passed away at home Sunday, May 5, 2019, and went to meet his Maker in Heaven.

He was a life-long resident of Roane County. He loved his pet dogs, especially Prince, family, writing music and screenplays; playing organ and guitar, meeting new people, although he was shy; travel and hiking when he was younger. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ross and Mary Lee McDaniel and Don McMurray; aunt and uncle, Martha and R.C. Slagle; uncle, Ricky McDaniel; and special cousin, Eric McDaniel.

He is survived by his parents, David and Betty McMurray of Kingston; grandmother, Jo McMurray of Kingston; aunts, Sara Beth Silverman (George) of Memphis and Sandra Foster (Jerald) of Alpharetta, Ga.; cousins, Andrew Foster of Alpharetta, Michelle Noel (John) of Franklin, Cole Silverman (Barrie) of St. Louis, Mo. and Nathan Silverman of Pensacola, Fla.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with a funeral service to follow. The Rev. Jody McLoud will be leading the service.

