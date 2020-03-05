Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. Jackson. View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Services 7071 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs , TN 37840 (865)-435-3800 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Middle Creek Baptist Church 6455 Knoxville Hwy. (Hwy 62) Oliver Springs , TN View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Donald W. Jackson, 86, of Kingston, formerly of Coalfield, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both fishing and hunting; particularly bird hunting with his pointers and setters. He enjoyed gardening and sharing produce. Don began his construction career in 1953 with Maxon in the Oak Ridge area. He continued with Rust Engineering, H.K. Ferguson and M.K. Ferguson retiring in 1995, having worked at the Y-12, ORNL and K-25 sites. He enjoyed playing "Santa" for several organizations in Roane County and for family gatherings. He was a longtime member of Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield, having served as Sunday school teacher, deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and served on numerous committees. He and Madge also attended First Baptist Church in Kingston for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Welch and Irene Wormsley Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and D.B. Daugherty; brother, Jerry Jackson; and first wife, Patricia Jackson.

He is survived by his loving wife, of 37 years, Madge Jackson of Kingston; daughters, Vickie McPeters and husband Rod, Rhonda Jackson and Donna Bumbalough; stepchildren, Keith Hopkins and Kathy Dawson and husband Raymond; grandchildren, Aaron Jones, Matt Jones and wife Mitzi, Leslie Gignilliat and husband Darrell, Whitney Lewis and husband Brian, Lindsay Parks, Tallie Cullity and husband Ben and Chris Bumbalough and wife Sandra; stepgrandchildren, Sean Hopkins, Hunter Dawson and wife Rachel, Ashley Hopkins and Tiffani Loucks and husband Ryan Scates; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jackie Jackson and wife Sherrell; sister-in-law, Sharon Jackson; and a host of nieces, cousins, other family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Middle Creek Baptist Church, 6455 Knoxville Hwy. (Hwy. 62), Oliver Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Bumbalough and the Rev. Corey Jones officiating. Interment will be in Davis Cemetery, Coalfield. An online register is available at

Donald W. Jackson, 86, of Kingston, formerly of Coalfield, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home.He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both fishing and hunting; particularly bird hunting with his pointers and setters. He enjoyed gardening and sharing produce. Don began his construction career in 1953 with Maxon in the Oak Ridge area. He continued with Rust Engineering, H.K. Ferguson and M.K. Ferguson retiring in 1995, having worked at the Y-12, ORNL and K-25 sites. He enjoyed playing "Santa" for several organizations in Roane County and for family gatherings. He was a longtime member of Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield, having served as Sunday school teacher, deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and served on numerous committees. He and Madge also attended First Baptist Church in Kingston for many years.He was preceded in death by his parents, Welch and Irene Wormsley Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and D.B. Daugherty; brother, Jerry Jackson; and first wife, Patricia Jackson.He is survived by his loving wife, of 37 years, Madge Jackson of Kingston; daughters, Vickie McPeters and husband Rod, Rhonda Jackson and Donna Bumbalough; stepchildren, Keith Hopkins and Kathy Dawson and husband Raymond; grandchildren, Aaron Jones, Matt Jones and wife Mitzi, Leslie Gignilliat and husband Darrell, Whitney Lewis and husband Brian, Lindsay Parks, Tallie Cullity and husband Ben and Chris Bumbalough and wife Sandra; stepgrandchildren, Sean Hopkins, Hunter Dawson and wife Rachel, Ashley Hopkins and Tiffani Loucks and husband Ryan Scates; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jackie Jackson and wife Sherrell; sister-in-law, Sharon Jackson; and a host of nieces, cousins, other family members, and friends.The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Middle Creek Baptist Church, 6455 Knoxville Hwy. (Hwy. 62), Oliver Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Bumbalough and the Rev. Corey Jones officiating. Interment will be in Davis Cemetery, Coalfield. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com. Published in Roane County News on Mar. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close