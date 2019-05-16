Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Wayne Gullett. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Wayne "Daddy/Gramps" Gullett, 81, of Rockwood gained his heavenly reward Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Don is well known as an exceptionally kind and gentle man who loved deeply and served his family, friends and community with his whole heart. This amazing man lived a true life of service. He served as: past master of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge No. 403 F&AM; past president of the Roane County Shrine Club; Retired 30-year veteran of the Rockwood Army National Guard Troop C/278, where he served as the mess sergeant and later returned from retirement to serve as the family readiness Group Coordinator during the troop's deployment to Iraq; retired Rockwood police officer; Rockwood Civil Service Board member; 30 years in the funeral service industry; and over 60 years as a multiple instrument musician, playing strictly by ear, in his own band as well as several others. He brought joy, comfort and strength to every life he touched. He was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church.

Don was married to the love of his life, Martha Howard Gullett, for nearly 46 years. Together they lived the perfect love story. Don is the father of one daughter, Debra Denise "Dee" Markelonis, his "Punkin," with whom he shared the deepest father/daughter adoration and to whom he was the absolute definition of a daddy.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Lillie Hall Gullett; parents-in-law, James Sr. and Elizabeth Howard; three brothers, Junior, Ray and Johnnie (Rosie); and a sister, Anna Lois Gullett.

Don is survived by his wife Martha; daughter, Denise; beloved grandchildren, Tyler Wayne West and Deanna Markelonis Cunningham (Michael); brother and sister-in-law, James II and Trenda Howard; cousin, (sister) Nadine Barkley; special loved ones, Mike (Donna) and Michael Grigsby; and special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to his Masonic Brothers Mark Isham, Richard Montgomery and Richard Bowman.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, with a Masonic memorial service, celebration of life and military honor guard following at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the .

Published in Roane County News on May 17, 2019

