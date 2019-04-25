Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna L. Edgell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna L. Edgell, 67, formerly of Spencer and Paden City, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Born Aug. 10, 1951, in SpencerDonna spent most of her life in Paden City, before moving to Ohio to be closer to family in 2014. Her hobbies included journaling, gardening, genealogy and photography. Donna will be remembered for her dedication to family, hard work ethic and belief in the word of God.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita; father, Leon; and brother, Roger.

She is survived by her nephews, Jeff (Lori) and Larry (Christy); and sister-in-law, Lenamae Edgell.

She loved spending time with her great-nephews, Travis, Cole, Jacob and Joshua; and niece, Jordan (Luke); in addition to the two blessings that gave her many laughs and smiles over the past few years, Hadley Mae and Gannon Martin.

The family would like to thank Judy Miller, Lorene Eddy, Judy Truman, Neil Caruthers, Deb Parker and Dreama Gandee for the love, friendship and support throughout Donna's life.

Cremation has already taken place. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service at Epling Chapel Church in Looneyville, W.Va. A date and time have not yet been determined. An online register is available at

Donna L. Edgell, 67, formerly of Spencer and Paden City, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.Born Aug. 10, 1951, in SpencerDonna spent most of her life in Paden City, before moving to Ohio to be closer to family in 2014. Her hobbies included journaling, gardening, genealogy and photography. Donna will be remembered for her dedication to family, hard work ethic and belief in the word of God.She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita; father, Leon; and brother, Roger.She is survived by her nephews, Jeff (Lori) and Larry (Christy); and sister-in-law, Lenamae Edgell.She loved spending time with her great-nephews, Travis, Cole, Jacob and Joshua; and niece, Jordan (Luke); in addition to the two blessings that gave her many laughs and smiles over the past few years, Hadley Mae and Gannon Martin.The family would like to thank Judy Miller, Lorene Eddy, Judy Truman, Neil Caruthers, Deb Parker and Dreama Gandee for the love, friendship and support throughout Donna's life.Cremation has already taken place. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service at Epling Chapel Church in Looneyville, W.Va. A date and time have not yet been determined. An online register is available at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close