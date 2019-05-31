Donna R. Walker, 68, of Crossville passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home.

She was born Aug. 9, 1950, in Rockwood, to the late Rev. Walter L. King and Evelyn Ruth Jackson King. She was the beloved wife of Larry B. Walker; the much-loved mother of Michael B. Walker of Spring City and Leigh Ann Burgess of Crossville; and the cherished Nana of Corey M. Walker, Hunter B. Walker, Katherine M. Schaeffer and Ashley R. Walker. She is also survived by one sister, Marsha Bacon of Kingston.

She graduated from Spring City High School in 1968 as a new bride. Together, she and Larry traveled the world together during their 51 years of marriage. Donna lived a full life as a devoted wife, mother, homemaker and an accountant for the U.S. government. She has been a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Crossville, since 1992, when retirement brought their family back home to Tennessee.

She loved to entertain, kept an immaculate house and always made those around her feel loved and included. Most of all, she loved her Heavenly Father, her husband and her family. She instilled in her children strong Christian values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Crossville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Kerley officiating. Her earthly body will be laid to rest in Spring City Memorial Gardens as she rejoices in heaven.

Hood Funeral Home, Crossville, is in charge of arrangements. This obituary courtesy of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood.

