Donna Ruth Goldston Nelson, 70, passed away at her home, surrounded by those she loved dearly, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

She was born to John D. and Frankie Monhollon Goldston on March 11, 1949, their only daughter. Donna was a graduate of Oakdale School and enjoyed her adult life as a stay-at-home wife and mother. Affectionately called "Mimi" by those closest to her, she enjoyed shopping, decorating, cooking, laughing, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Mount Vernal Baptist Church and loved going to church her whole life. The wife of a preacher for many decades, she once said, while laughing, "I can't sing. I can't play the piano. I can't do anything, but I reckon the Lord wanted me to keep him right!" Donna, "Mimi," loved people. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, "Mimi," aunt, sister and friend. Her uplifting laughter and radiant personality affected all around her. She enjoyed the little things of life - from positioning her latest yard ornament at just the right angle to finding the best deal on her beloved shopping trips to writing recipes and cards to people in her loopy cursive handwriting. She will be missed greatly, but she is unforgettable to all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Mike Nelson of Rockwood; daughter, Ramona Nealon (Bradley) of Rockwood; son, Jamie Nelson (Amy) of Rockwood; grandchildren, Laura Melton (Levi) and Nate Nelson of Rockwood; brothers, Larry Goldston (Marlene) of Oakdale and Johnny Goldston (Sandy) of Crossville; brother-in-law, Tim Nelson of Rockwood; sister-in-law, Evelyn Nelson of Rockwood; and many wonderful friends and loved ones, nieces, nephews and church family.

The family received friends from 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan.26, at Mount Vernal Baptist Church. Funeral service followed at 11:30 a.m. with Bro. Wayne Nelson and Bro. Jamie Nelson officiating. Interment and graveside were in the church cemetery.

All those who put their faith in Jesus Christ will see Donna again - on that happy reunion day. As Psalms 86:10 reminds us all, "For thou art great, and doest wondrous things: thou art God alone."

Published in Roane County News on Jan. 29, 2020

