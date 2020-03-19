Dora "Libby" Randolph, 64, of Harriman, died Saturday March 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Sam Randolph; two sons and daughter-in-law, Steve and Lisa Avans Randolph and William Paul Randolph; and daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Alvie Ward.
The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Brian Collins officiating. Graveside services followed in Riggs Chapel Cemetery. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 20, 2020