Doris Jean Maples, 81, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Feb.3, 2020, at home.

She was a member of Kingston Church of Christ. "Granny" was one of a kind who never met a stranger and was a special person to everyone. To all who knew her it is a huge loss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Maples; son, Gregory Maples; and sister, Patricia Allen.

She is survived by daughter, Debbie Colburn of Kingston; grandchildren, Missy Cartwright, Eden Moseley, Bonnie Angus, Micah Maples, Tara Gencorelli, Joseph Maples and Gage Colburn; great-grandchildren, Sydney Bryant, Shelby Bryant, Cam Moseley, Kaitlyn Angus, Oliver Gencorelli, Annabelle Moseley, Alayna Amor, Evan Cartwright and Carter Maples; and sister, Jackie Proffer of Oak Ridge.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral following at 7 p.m. with minister Michael Rector officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in Edgemon Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.











