Doris Marie Cherry Crowell, Kingston, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

She was a long-time member of Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Kingston, where she served as treasurer for 30-plus years. She graduated from Roane State Community College with high honors and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star 432 of Troy for 50-plus years and an auxiliary member of Kingston Rotary Club. She retired from Martin Marietta of Oak Ridge. Doris devoted many years to the sport of bowling and was a long-time member of the Roane County Women's Bowling Association. She served as secretary for many years and a member of the RCWBA Hall of Fame, attended many local, state and national tournaments, served on the Board of Tennessee State Women's Bowling Association and was elected to the TSWBA Hall of Fame. Doris was a long-time University of Tennessee fan and enjoyed traveling. She was lucky to have wonderful neighbors for many years. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard A. Crowell; son and daughter-in-law Fredric M. and Marlene Broyles Crowell; parents, Watson Aubrey and Johnnie Cherry; and sister and brother-in-law, Sarah Joyce and Sammie Wilson.

She is survived by granddaughter, Carmen Marie Crowell of Jonesborough; niece, Cheryl D. Kennedy (John); nephew, Rondel Wilson, all of Kingston; special nephew, Bret Aune; cousins, Bobby J. Cherry, Lisa Cherry, Penny Cherry Diagle (Peter), all of Atlanta Ga., Tommy Cherry of Troy; and beloved dog Peyton. The family sends a thank you to Amedisys and special thanks to friend and caregiver, Melissa Stout.

Graveside service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Lawnville Cemetery with the Rev. Dale Watson officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.







