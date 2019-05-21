Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Send Flowers Obituary

The Greatest Generation has lost another of its members with the passing of Ms. Dorothy Elizabeth Thompson-King, Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Dorothy was born July 1, 1920, the eldest of 10 children born to Earl "Red" Thompson and Sophia White-Thompson. She was 98 years young and full of life until her body failed to keep pace with her spirit.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie King of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and stepdaughter, Francis King-Crowe of Temple, Ga.

She is survived by stepdaughter, Connie King-Atkinson, Centerville, Ala.; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren in both Mississippi and Tennessee.

Aunt Dot, as known by her Tennessee family, was a fiercely independent, self-reliant woman whose life experience expanded nearly a century. She was a World War II veteran who served in the medical field from 1944-46. Her military experience, love of family and caring spirit served her well, and also those around her during these many years. A unique bond existed with Dorothy and her younger twin sisters, Captola Thompson-Gage and Teola Thompson-Patterson that began during the Depression years and was nurtured/expanded until their deaths. Caring and sharing through life's trials and tribulations has been the standard and example set by these women.

There's a military and firefighter's motto that states "first in and last out," and refers to those chosen to enter the fray early and remain until all is secure and the mission is complete. Dorothy was chosen by the Almighty to be that "first in and last out" of the Thompson clan. She often pondered the "why" of being the oldest child remaining and having to witness the passing of family and friends while left to support those dealing with the heartache of loss. As the chosen one, it's often the strength of character, will of spirit, and no quit attitude that sees them through. Dorothy Thompson-King as the matriarch for her respective Mississippi and Tennessee families is now at peace and rest. Mission complete, race run, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matt 25:23

A graveside service will be delivered by Gage Patterson at 1 p.m., Friday, May 24, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, in charge of arrangements.



The Greatest Generation has lost another of its members with the passing of Ms. Dorothy Elizabeth Thompson-King, Sunday, May 19, 2019.Dorothy was born July 1, 1920, the eldest of 10 children born to Earl "Red" Thompson and Sophia White-Thompson. She was 98 years young and full of life until her body failed to keep pace with her spirit.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie King of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and stepdaughter, Francis King-Crowe of Temple, Ga.She is survived by stepdaughter, Connie King-Atkinson, Centerville, Ala.; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren in both Mississippi and Tennessee.Aunt Dot, as known by her Tennessee family, was a fiercely independent, self-reliant woman whose life experience expanded nearly a century. She was a World War II veteran who served in the medical field from 1944-46. Her military experience, love of family and caring spirit served her well, and also those around her during these many years. A unique bond existed with Dorothy and her younger twin sisters, Captola Thompson-Gage and Teola Thompson-Patterson that began during the Depression years and was nurtured/expanded until their deaths. Caring and sharing through life's trials and tribulations has been the standard and example set by these women.There's a military and firefighter's motto that states "first in and last out," and refers to those chosen to enter the fray early and remain until all is secure and the mission is complete. Dorothy was chosen by the Almighty to be that "first in and last out" of the Thompson clan. She often pondered the "why" of being the oldest child remaining and having to witness the passing of family and friends while left to support those dealing with the heartache of loss. As the chosen one, it's often the strength of character, will of spirit, and no quit attitude that sees them through. Dorothy Thompson-King as the matriarch for her respective Mississippi and Tennessee families is now at peace and rest. Mission complete, race run, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matt 25:23A graveside service will be delivered by Gage Patterson at 1 p.m., Friday, May 24, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on May 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close