Dorothy Jo Brown Stringfield, age 77, a resident of the Dutch Valley community in Anderson County, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Stringfield was born April 11, 1942, in Oliver Springs. She was a lifelong resident of this area. Dorothy was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church. She loved cooking, singing, playing the piano, and most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by parents, the Rev. E.J. Brown and Malinda Kerley Brown; husband of 58 years, Carl Leon Stringfield; son, Scotty Lynn Stringfield; and sister, Mary Louise Brown.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Michael Stringfield and wife Becky of Clinton, Renee Davis and husband Leonard of Maryville and Keith Stringfield and wife Joy of Clinton; grandchildren, Bradley, Kyle and Cody Stringfield; stepgrandchildren, Justin and Jamie Whitsett; great-grandsons:, Greyson and Garrett Whitsett; brother, Larry Brown; sisters, Jean Ward and husband Larry and Linda Bailey and husband Kenneth; and by nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Joe Samples officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Orchard View Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 24, 2020