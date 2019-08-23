Dorothy M. ‘Nannie Dot’ Smith (1930 - 2019)
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN
37854
(865)-354-2600
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Dorothy M. "Nannie Dot" Smith, 89, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at West Hills Health & Rehab of Knoxville.
Dot was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Morgan County. She was a retired knitter with Kaiser Roth Industries in Harriman and Rockwood. Dot was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Smith; son, John Smith; sister, Betty Sue Bevins; and brother, J.C. Dodd.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Becky Smith of Powell; grandchild, Wesley Christian Smith (Kimberly) of Rockwood; great-grandchildren, Derek Christian Smith, Emily Katherine Smith and Abigail Rebecca Smith; sisters, Della Mae Jones of Cleveland and Maxine Bradshaw of Atlanta; and brothers, Cecil Dodd of Rockwood and Lynn Dodd (Doreen) of Oakdale.
Family received friends from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Interment and graveside service followed at 1 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 24, 2019
