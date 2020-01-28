Douglas "Muley" Williford, 62, of Harriman passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.
He was employed at the Y-12 nuclear facility in Oak Ridge as a laborer and was also a member of Laborers Local Union No. 818 in Knoxville. In his spare time, Muley loved to tinker with old cars and enjoyed drag racing. He was preceded in death by parents, Billy and Mary Lou Edgemon Williford; and brother, David Garcia.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Sharon Williford of Harriman; daughter, Mandy Sexton of Harriman; brother, Dwight Williford and wife Shannon of Harriman; sister-in-law, Judy Garcia of Harriman; special nephew, Michael Garcia of Harriman; and several extended family members and many special friends at Y-12
Celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with Cynthia Marsh presiding. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 29, 2020