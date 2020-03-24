Douglas Edward Lively, 66, of Coalfield went to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, pickin' and tinkering. Doug was preceded in death by his mother and father, Vonnie and L.W. Luna Lively; and by a brother, Jimmy Lively.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann; daughter, Tracy McPeek (Jay); grandchildren, Taylor McPeek (Kayla) and Haley McPeek; sisters, Patricia Coker (Randy) and Susan McCann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family had a private masonic service as well as a short service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, with Brother Bruce Gouge officiating. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. EST/ 2 p.m. CST, Wednesday, March 25, at Hickory Hill Cemetery, Jamestown. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 25, 2020