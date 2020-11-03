1/
Dustin Alexander Laymance
Dustin Alexander Laymance, 25, of Spring City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton. 
He loved spending time with his kids and going camping. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Daisy and Clarence Laymance; great-grandmother, Lethia Thompson; and uncles, Gary Hall and Kyle Rogers.
He is survived by his wife, Sabrina Waldrop Laymance; two sons, Brayden Waldrop and Jayce Waldrop; father, Clarence Laymance; mother, Rebekah Johnson; two brothers, Nicholas Lee and Richard Howard; three sisters, Sarah and husband Chuck Dettmar, Kristy Laymance and Clarissa Laymance; grandmother, Edna Johnson; grandfather, Ronnie Johnson; mother-in-law, Melissa Wilson; aunts and uncles, Deedee and Steve Fontenot, Alan and Angela Johnson, Vicki and Jeff Renick, Ronda and Don Klos, Ronnie Johnson Jr., Karen and Scottie Wolfe, Stoddard and Pooh Johnson, Sue Rogers, Mike Hall and Brenda and Elmer Laymance; and a niece, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman.  Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Matt Cannon officiating. Graveside services followed in Crab Orchard Cemetery, Oakdale. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
