1/
Earl C. Duff
Earl C. Duff, 91, of Harriman passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home.
A faithful member of South Harriman Baptist Church who held many offices throughout his lifetime, he was a 60-plus year member of South Gate Masonic Lodge 569, a Kerbela Shriner and he was very fond of being a member of Walden Ridge Antique Car Club. Earl was a lifelong resident of Harriman and an auto dealer for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by wife, Emma Ruth Duff; son, Tony Duff; parents, Lon and Bessie Duff; and sister, Bettye Scarbrough Martin.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Boyd Lewis of Harriman; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Melanie Duff of Harriman; daughter-in-law, Mary Duff; grandchildren, Heath Lewis and wife Jessica, Jeffrey Lewis and wife Samantha, Emily Duff and husband Jon Cooper and Kathleen Duff and Robin Duff; great-granddaughters, Hayden and Taylor; sister, Thelma Moates; special friend, Dimples Poole; and many special caregivers.
The family wants to express their deepest appreciation to Amedysis Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to South Harriman Baptist Church. Private Graveside services will be held. An online register is available at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Roane County News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
