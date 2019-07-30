Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl R. Long Jr. . View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Earl R. Long Jr. went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, after a long sickness. He was surrounded by his family.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1945. He was 74 years young. He was born to parents, Earl R. Long Sr. and Edith Johnson Long, at their Eblen Street home in Rockwood. The youngest of seven children, he remained in Rockwood raising his own family in the Post Oak Valley Road community where he lived until his passing. He was of Methodist faith. He was a member and song leader at Asbury United Methodist Church for many years. He loved the Lord. He loved gardening and growing most all his food for his family and himself. He would always share what he had with anyone. He enjoyed sports especially football. He loved traveling, taking adventures and exploring new places, especially cruises. He loved cutting up and making people laugh. He also loved making things. He could piddle in his garage for hours. He worked at TN Forging Steel in the 1970s to 1980s, when he went to work for Union Carbide at the Y-12 plant as a machinist, then later for Martin Marietta and the K-25 plant till 1996. He retired from there but was such an active hardworking man he couldn't stand not working so he worked for The Mid-East Action Agency helping others by delivering "Meals on Wheels." He also started driving a school bus for Roane County schools at the same time. He retired and decided to open Earls Small Engine Repair on Post Oak Valley Road. He closed it and completely retired in 2015. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Earl R. Long Sr. and Edith Johnson Long; wife, Andra Jane Long; son, Earl R. Long III; sisters, Almeada Boyd, Margaret Bailey and Ruby Dunkelberger.

He is survived by daughter, Stacy Arthur (Shawn) of Rockwood; grandchildren, James Adkisson of Rockwood, Emily Arthur of Rockwood, Micah Long of Virginia, Sarah Long of Virginia and Earl R. Long IV of Michigan; great-grandchildren, Bentlee Olyer, Rilynn Long and Isabella Wagenbaur; brother, Tommy Long; sisters, Rose Davis and Eleanor Cates; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews along with other extended family members; and special friends, Kent Warren, Tricia and Shanda Albright, Tonya Davis and Michelle Treadway McGill.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Parker officiating. Graveside and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in Oak Grove Cemetery.

