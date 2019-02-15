Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ed Collins. View Sign

Ed Collins, 95, of Harriman, passed away Thursday Feb. 14, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living.

He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church. Ed served in the U.S. Army from April 24, 1943 to Feb. 1, 1945 in the 36th Infantry Division, 143 Infantry Regiment, H Company and served in the European Theater. He was wounded in Italy in 1944 and spent nine months in several different military hospitals. Some time after returning home, Ed began the Roane County Shrine Van Transportations System and coordinated the van for 30 years, logging over 200,000 miles taking children to and from treatment at Shrine hospitals around the region.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Collins; parents, William and Elsie Collins; and sisters, Thelma Collins and Leslie Pogue.

He is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Thelma Baker and Donna and Gary Collins; son and daughter-in-law, George Ed and Sandra Collins; and five grandchildren, Travis Baker, Bryant, Brady, John and Heather Collins.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Trenton Street Baptist Church, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Tony Boswell officiating. The family will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, for graveside services in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at

Ed Collins, 95, of Harriman, passed away Thursday Feb. 14, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living.He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church. Ed served in the U.S. Army from April 24, 1943 to Feb. 1, 1945 in the 36th Infantry Division, 143 Infantry Regiment, H Company and served in the European Theater. He was wounded in Italy in 1944 and spent nine months in several different military hospitals. Some time after returning home, Ed began the Roane County Shrine Van Transportations System and coordinated the van for 30 years, logging over 200,000 miles taking children to and from treatment at Shrine hospitals around the region.He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Collins; parents, William and Elsie Collins; and sisters, Thelma Collins and Leslie Pogue.He is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Thelma Baker and Donna and Gary Collins; son and daughter-in-law, George Ed and Sandra Collins; and five grandchildren, Travis Baker, Bryant, Brady, John and Heather Collins.The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Trenton Street Baptist Church, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Tony Boswell officiating. The family will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, for graveside services in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Davis Funeral Home

715 Morgan Avenue

Harriman , TN 37748

(865) 882-2000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Feb. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close