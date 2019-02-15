Ed Collins, 95, of Harriman, passed away Thursday Feb. 14, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living.
He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church. Ed served in the U.S. Army from April 24, 1943 to Feb. 1, 1945 in the 36th Infantry Division, 143 Infantry Regiment, H Company and served in the European Theater. He was wounded in Italy in 1944 and spent nine months in several different military hospitals. Some time after returning home, Ed began the Roane County Shrine Van Transportations System and coordinated the van for 30 years, logging over 200,000 miles taking children to and from treatment at Shrine hospitals around the region.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Collins; parents, William and Elsie Collins; and sisters, Thelma Collins and Leslie Pogue.
He is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Thelma Baker and Donna and Gary Collins; son and daughter-in-law, George Ed and Sandra Collins; and five grandchildren, Travis Baker, Bryant, Brady, John and Heather Collins.
The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Trenton Street Baptist Church, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Tony Boswell officiating. The family will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, for graveside services in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
