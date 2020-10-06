Eddie Au, 67, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 16, 1953, in LaFollette and was part of the Templeton family for 13 years. Eddie loved to be on the go to anywhere and everywhere, all the time. He enjoyed camping trips, car shows and eating out. His favorite places to eat out were McDonalds, Shoney's and Golden Corral, and he always loved chocolate pudding. Eddie was friendly and outgoing and never met a stranger. He was smiling and happy and always ready to "Go Bye-Bye." Eddie brought a lot of joy and love to his family and everyone he met. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Harriman and Sweetwater for their care. He was preceded in death by his foster grandmother, Margaret Pegram a.k.a. "Granny"; his mother, Roberta Donahue; and his sister, Cindy Rohrmann.

Survivors include his foster parents, Junior and Tina Templeton of Rockwood; siblings, Amber Ogle, Becca McNulty and Makenna Jolley; special brother, Hubie Lane; sister, Sheryl Lawrence of Ohio; niece, Melissa Piorkowski of Ohio; three nieces, Amaya, Abbi and Mayci; and other relatives and many friends including many friends at the Michael Dunn Center.

The family will have a private visitation. Private interment will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood.





