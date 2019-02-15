Eddie Dean McCarroll, 70, of Harriman, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin McCarroll.
He is survived by his son, Isreal McCarroll of San Carlos, Calif.; and mother, Pat of Memphis.
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Memorial services followed at 2 p.m. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 16, 2019