Eddie Dean Schubert
Eddie Dean Schubert, 72, of Harriman passed away Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 at his home.
He was an avid University of Tennessee fan. Eddie worked and retired from IMCO Recycling after 12 years. Alongside his beloved wife, they owned and operated Chuck's Deli in Harriman for 30 years. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving his country from 1968-1971. During his time in the Army, Eddie fought in the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Maxine Schubert; his parents, Harvey and Lucille Schubert; two sisters, Thelma Hickey and Nancy Doughty; and one brother, Donald Schubert
He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Tracy Russell; twin daughters and son-in-law: Sonya and Jason Shillings and Tonya Neeley; six granddaughters, Kaitlyn Russell, Harlea Shillings, Madison Neely, Paighton Bruglio, Journee Bruglio and Ella Neely; two sisters, Betty Julian and Peggy Clark; his special friends, James, Tommy and Gary Parks, Dano Davis, Possum Cooper, Jim Neely and Robert Arms; and special caretaker, Amy Gouge. The family wishes to extend their sincerest "thank you" to the VA Clinic and its staff in Rockwood.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 28, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Eddie Neeley officiating. Entombment was at 11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 29, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Other ways to show your sympathy

