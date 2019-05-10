Edith "Dee Dee" Miles, 92, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Kate Miles; brother, Harvey C. Miles; and granddaughter, Emily Gibson.

She is survived by her daughter, Geneva Miles Gibson; granddaughter, Amy Capra (Bo); grandson, Nathan Gibson (Hali); great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn Risner (Larry) and Brylee Gibson; one great-grandson, Chris Stinnett (Felicia); great-great-grandson, Larry Risner IV; great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Stinnett and great-great-granddaughter to be, Lydia Marie Risner. She is also survived by one brother, J.B. "Buddy" Miles (Mary); niece, Kim Levins (David) and son, Preston; and sister-in-law, Peggy Miles and her children, Karen Barbour and Keith Miles and their families.

Ms. Edith loved her family, her church, her community and her politics. She was an active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church for over 65 years, where she cared for many of Bethel's children in the nursery. She was an avid member of Roane Heritage Commission. She has been honored and celebrated by her Heritage Commission family, whom she loved dearly. Up until her health issues, she attended almost every Kingston City Council and Roane County Commission meetings. She loved her politics. She would campaign for mayor of Kingston, sometimes, but it was all in good fun. Some would even call her "Ms. Mayor." She has been grand marshall of the Christmas parade and Lady Liberty in the Fourth of July parade Ms. Edith had a huge impact on many people's lives and will be truly missed. Her family and friends wanted to say, "We love you, Dee Dee."

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, in the chapel of Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Wendy Neff and the Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Bethel Cemetery.



