Edith Hester Henline Miles, 90, of Malvern, Ark., formerly from Kingston, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Columbus "Bill" Miles; parents, Jesse and Mary Henline; brothers, Ernest, Roy, Bob and Frank Henline; and sisters, Marie Laxton and Pearl Smith.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Helen Henline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Nickel officiating. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Roane County News on May 31, 2019