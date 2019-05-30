Edith Hester Henline Miles

Edith Hester Henline Miles, 90, of Malvern, Ark., formerly from Kingston, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Columbus "Bill" Miles; parents, Jesse and Mary Henline; brothers, Ernest, Roy, Bob and Frank Henline; and sisters, Marie Laxton and Pearl Smith.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Helen Henline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Nickel officiating. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Roane County News on May 31, 2019
