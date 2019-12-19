Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Louise Smith Griffith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Louise Smith Griffith died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, one month after her hundredth birthday.

She was born Nov. 8, 1919, to Edgar Walton Smith and Verna Hedgecock Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Helen Johnston; and her husband, James K. "Buster" Griffith.

She is survived by her son, James Gary Griffith (Dianne); daughter, Nancy Gayle Watson (Charles); five grandchildren, Jennifer Griffith Langham (Patrick), Joanna Griffith Smith (Tommy), Megan Watson Ritz (Clark), Nathaniel Watson and Alyssa Watson Lee (Adam); and 10 great-grandchildren or great-great-grandchildren.

She was proud of having been a teacher. She began teaching in a two-room school at Cave Creek, and taught at Fairview Elementary School and Kingston Elementary School for a total of over 20 years. She was creative and used her talents to arrange flowers from her garden for the church altar, to paint and quilt, and to sew clothes for her grandchildren.

Perhaps most important to her was her family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to her grandkids' activities, and cooking for anybody who showed up hungry. Her love for the beauty of nature, which she often remarked on even as life became harder for her, was inspiring.

The family received friends from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the fellowship hall at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingston. The family offers their thanks to the staff at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston and Caris Healthcare for helping her live her last years in comfort and with dignity. Memorials may be made to the Roane County Retired Teachers' Association Scholarship Fund. Send to Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748.

