Edith Virginia Leisinger, 85, a resident of the Westel community of Cumberland County, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Center, Rockwood.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1935, in a small one-room log cabin, where she grew up. She graduated from Cumberland County High School in 1952. After graduation, she went to Jackson, Wyo., married and raised a family. Edith was a "stay-at-home" mother, caring for and loving her family. She returned to Tennessee in the early 1970s and had her own business for a while. She was a member of the Westel Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was church clerk. Until her health began to decline, Edith enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardens. For a time, she also served on the Westel-Ozone Fire Board.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Barton Leisinger and Ronny "Midge" Leisinger; parents, Bruce and Myrtle Armstrong Harner; and brothers, William "W.D." Harner and Wayne Harner.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharla Leisinger of Rockwood; son, Charles "Chick" Leisinger (Pam) of Big Fork, Mont.; grandsons, Blake Leisinger of Rockwood, Charles "C.R." Leisinger (Tonya) of Big Fork and Douglas Leisinger (Kelly) of Big Fork; sister, Esther Harner of Rockwood; extended family, Lester and Debbi Blair of Jackson, Wyo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, out of concern for public health and in accordance with government guidelines, private graveside services and interment will be held in McLean Cemetery in the Westel community of Cumberland County. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westel-Ozone Fire Department or to the Westel Baptist Church. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

