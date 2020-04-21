Edna J. Miller, 79, of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman. She was born on Oct. 14, 1940, in Rockwood. She spent most of her life working at the hosiery mill in Rockwood. She was a loving wife, mother and sister. She brightened the day of everyone she met, no matter what the circumstance or how bad she may have felt. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Roane Medical Center for their care of Mrs. Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Cora Jane Gregory; and son, Donald Hackler.

She is survived by her husband, John B. Miller of Rockwood; daughter, Debra Armstrong Johnson (Dale) of Lenoir City; son, David Hackler (Nellie Watts) of Watertown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Fine of Rockwood; sister-in-law, Sherron Mellon (George) of Knoxville; and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Due to the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, private graveside services and interment were held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 20, 0 in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood, with Pastor Woody Martin officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

