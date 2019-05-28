Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna R. Jackson. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary



Edna R. Jackson, 74, of Kingston, went to her Eternal Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from her residence.She was born Jan. 26, 1945, in Rockwood. Mrs. Jackson was a member of the Tennessee Baptist Church in Kingston and liked to fish and cook. She was a loving wife, mother and "Mamaw," and if you ever met her, you were loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Pinkney "C.P." Jenkins and Maggie Lucille Shadden Jenkins; husband, Elmer Reed Jackson; daughter, Melissa Ford; brothers, Herbert Jenkins, Earl Jenkins and Alvin Jenkins; and sister, Anna Lucille Jenkins.Survivors include her son, Wendell Jackson of Kingston; daughters and sons-in-law, Kitty and Mike Edgemon of Ten Mile and Kim and Bryan Shipwash of Kingston; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and an expected great-grandchild in November; brother, J.C. Jenkins of Spring City; sister-in-law, Teresa Ridings of Rockwood; and several other relatives and friends.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Gene Colvard and the Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Published in Roane County News on May 29, 2019

