Send Flowers Obituary



She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Roosevelt Hawkins and Freda Ganarah Vandiver Hawkins; her husband, Riley Summers; son, Kenneth Summers; and daughters, Linda Summers and Laura Summers.

Survivors include her sons, Tommie Summers of Pine Orchard, Billy Summers (Frances) of Glen Fork, W.Va. and Jeremy Summers (Abigail) of Pine Orchard; and daughters, Rose Tilley (Gerald) of Hillsville, Va. And Betty Summers of Pine Orchard.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m Monday, April 29, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Danny Thomas and Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. Committal services and interment were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Orchard Baptist Church, for Missions, C/O 569 Lower Rockwood Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at

Edna Rita Hawkins Summers, 92, of Pine Orchard, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at her home.She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Roosevelt Hawkins and Freda Ganarah Vandiver Hawkins; her husband, Riley Summers; son, Kenneth Summers; and daughters, Linda Summers and Laura Summers.Survivors include her sons, Tommie Summers of Pine Orchard, Billy Summers (Frances) of Glen Fork, W.Va. and Jeremy Summers (Abigail) of Pine Orchard; and daughters, Rose Tilley (Gerald) of Hillsville, Va. And Betty Summers of Pine Orchard.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m Monday, April 29, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Danny Thomas and Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. Committal services and interment were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Orchard Baptist Church, for Missions, C/O 569 Lower Rockwood Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Published in Roane County News on May 1, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close