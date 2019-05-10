Edward W. Page Jr., 79, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Nanna Mae Page; and parents, Edward Sr. and Ruby Kiser Page.
He is survived by stepdaughter, Margaret Brown; stepson, Thomas Brown (Audrey); son, Mark Page; and daughters, Trish Page Norris and Missy Page.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Monday, May 13, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with the Rev. Charles Kelly officiating.
Published in Roane County News on May 11, 2019