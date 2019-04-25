Edwin Taylor (1971 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry to hear of Taylor's passing. I so enjoyed..."
    - Patty Cook
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Service Information
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN
37748
(865)-882-1515
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Riggs Chapel Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edwin Taylor, 47, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Mountain Home VA Healthcare.
Edwin served his country for 21 years in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Louise Taylor.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Barbara Taylor; children, Victoria, Christine and Troy Taylor; sisters, Stacy Shipwash and husband Tim and Jesse Shoemaker and husband Danny; brother, Douglas and wife Angi Alred; and nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Friends and family will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, to go in procession to Riggs Chapel Cemetery for a 1 p.m. graveside service with the Rev. Jimmy Banken officiating.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.