Edwin Taylor, 47, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Mountain Home VA Healthcare.
Edwin served his country for 21 years in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Louise Taylor.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Barbara Taylor; children, Victoria, Christine and Troy Taylor; sisters, Stacy Shipwash and husband Tim and Jesse Shoemaker and husband Danny; brother, Douglas and wife Angi Alred; and nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Friends and family will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, to go in procession to Riggs Chapel Cemetery for a 1 p.m. graveside service with the Rev. Jimmy Banken officiating.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 26, 2019