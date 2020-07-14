Eli Carter, 14, of Roane County, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Adairsville, Ga.
He was born March 22, 2006, in Knoxville. Eli was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Harriman. He had just completed Harriman Middle School where he played trumpet in the middle school band and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Eli loved the outdoors, nature and science. He enjoyed camping and kayaking, loved his plants and "rescued the snails." He was the sweetest, most generous kid who loved everybody and was always eager to give them a "big hug." Eli was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Carter.
Survivors include his father, Ronnie Carter and fiancé, Kesha Neal of Kingston; mother and stepmother, Jodie Ryans and Renae Smith of Harriman; brother, Aden Carter; stepbrothers, Ethaniel Smith and Jarrett Price; grandparents, Donald and Christine Ryans of Kingston and Bobbie Smith of Harriman; great-grandmother, Linda Wright and husband James of Kingston; great-great-grandmother, Leah Freeman of Indianapolis, Ind.; uncles and aunts, Donnie and Miranda Carter of Adairsville, Ga., Wade and Gwen Carter, Mark and Gina Carter, and Steve and Nioka Carter, all of Powell, Robert Carter of Knoxville, Shane Carter and Sheila Carter and James Sanford, all of Kingston,Waylon and Jessica Carter of Oliver Springs, Vanessa Treece of Knoxville, Eryn and Aaron "Bob" Comeaux of Kingston and Kylee Ryans of Kingston; cousins who were like siblings, Briana, Gabriel, Raylie, Makenna and Sylas; and a host of cousins, other relatives, church family and many friends.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Michael Koontz officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.