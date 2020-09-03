Elizabeth Carol Hughes Adkins, 76, of Rockwood, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Lottie Hughes.

She is survived by her son, Brian Mathis of Beaverbrook, Ohio; daughter, Melissa Mathis of Doyline, La.; and stepson, Jay Adkins of San Diego, Calif.

The family will be having a small gathering of relatives and close friends for a graveside service at 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET) Saturday, Sept. 5, at Hughes family cemetery in Westel. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



