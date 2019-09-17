Elizabeth Jaquita Rose, 79, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs and was a retired seamstress with Roane Hosiery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis "Speedy" and Beatrice Herrell; and grandson, Chad Carter.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Allen Rose of Kingston; sons, Richard Rose of Lawton, Okla. and Donald Rose of Plano, Texas; daughters, Kelly Rose of Knoxville and Elizabeth Ann Morton of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Patsy Greeson of China Grove, N.C.
Family and friends met at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, for graveside services and interment with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 18, 2019