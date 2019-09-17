Elizabeth Jaquita Rose

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Jaquita Rose.
Service Information
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN
37854
(865)-354-2600
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Jaquita Rose, 79, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs and was a retired seamstress with Roane Hosiery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis "Speedy" and Beatrice Herrell; and grandson, Chad Carter.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Allen Rose of Kingston; sons, Richard Rose of Lawton, Okla. and Donald Rose of Plano, Texas; daughters, Kelly Rose of Knoxville and Elizabeth Ann Morton of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Patsy Greeson of China Grove, N.C.
Family and friends met at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, for graveside services and interment with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.