Ellis "Red" Coleman, 86, of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare, Knoxville.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1933, in Pikeville, Ky. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a disabled veteran and served on the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and was a member of the American Legion. Mr. Coleman was also a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church. He loved his family and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Scott Coleman and Faye Stiltner; and brother, Earl Coleman.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ann Coleman of Rockwood; sons, Steve Coleman of Knoxville and Mike Potter of Lancing; daughters, Pam Armes of Wartburg, Sheila Lilly of White Oak, W.Va. and Lisa Bratton of Roanoke, Texas; and many other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Ben Whattenbarger officiating. Graveside and interment service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.