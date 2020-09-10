Elsie Jo Ferguson Boles, 83, of Rockwood, Tennessee died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Ferguson and Flossie Marie Kirkland Ferguson; and husband, Charles Edd "Sub" Boles Sr.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Charles "Buddy" and Lisa Boles of Harriman; and daughter and son-in-law, Sonja and Bobby Joe Headrick of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at North Rockwood Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood.
