Elsie Jo Ferguson Boles
Elsie Jo Ferguson Boles, 83, of Rockwood, Tennessee died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Ferguson and Flossie Marie Kirkland Ferguson; and husband, Charles Edd "Sub" Boles Sr.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Charles "Buddy" and Lisa Boles of Harriman; and daughter and son-in-law, Sonja and Bobby Joe Headrick of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at North Rockwood Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
