Elsie Marie Wyrick, 85, of Rockwood, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, wrapped in the love of her family.

She was a Godly woman who served and worshipped at Pentecostal Lighthouse Church, Harriman, and carried her praising and singing everywhere she went, not only inside the walls of her church. She loved the Lord with all of her heart, and was an inspiration to all those who knew her. Affectionately known as Sister Wyrick, she was a faithful servant of God, always praising Him through every trial, and drawing others to Jesus through her living example of His Love. She loved sewing. She took such pleasure in sewing pillows and quilts for every child in the family and church, as well as for less fortunate children in the community. She wrote beautiful poems about the Lord and stories of her childhood years as a coal miner's daughter. Many were published in the Roane Reader and all are treasured by her loved ones. She was known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as a loving, hilarious mamaw, crazy granny, and greatmaw, who made them giggle with her silly antics and feel loved and protected by her snuggles and, most importantly, her prayers. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel N. Wyrick; parents, James and Tilda Clark; son, Mike Townsend; grandson, Jordan Steele; and nine brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Judi Gamble (Glenn Gamble) of Smyrna, Debbie Best (Allen Best) of Knoxville and Sue Franklin of Kingston; sons, Tommy Townsend (Diane Holloway) of Kingston and Jerry Wyrick of Rockwood; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson on the way; and a host of other beloved family and special friends.

The family received friends from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church,Harriman. The funeral service immediately followed. Burial followed in Coal Hill Cemetery, Coalfield. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

