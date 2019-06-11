Elzo Joseph Newport, 60, of Spring City, departed this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019, unexpectedly at home with his loving wife, Sally Joanne Harshbarger-Newport, by his side.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, to Elzo and Maggie Jeffers Newport. Joe was a good- natured, very likeable person. Joe was a member of Vision Independent Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He loved music, loved to go boating, and especially loved to fish. Joe was the type of person that liked to make friends and would be willing to do anything for others. Joe loved to spend quality time with his grandkids for hours, especially to fish. His contagious laugh and personality will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elzo and Maggie Newport; sister, Audrey Jean Blackson; and son-in-law, Dwayne Reid. He is survived by his wife, Sally Harshbarger-Newport of Spring City; children, Adam Newport of Dayton, Diana Jones of DeGraff, Ohio, Jill Reid of Lake View, Ohio and Brad Harshbarger (Andrea) of DeGraff; grandchildren, Destiny Thompson (Dalas), Dana Grace Jones, Drew Jones, Hunter Reid, Katie Newport, and Levi, Beau, Callie and Emily Harshbarger; sisters, Judy Newport Reed (Max) of Spring City, Pat Newport Smith (Robert) of Spring City, and Linda Hickey of Spring City; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Bro. Jonathan Barker officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

