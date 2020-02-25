Emily Randolph White, 78, of Buford, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Albert White; daughter, Robin Elizabeth White; and parents, Arthur and Kate Parks Randolph.
Mrs. White is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Jennifer White, Winder, Ga.; grandson, William White, Winder; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Ricky Gouge; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charlie and Angela Randolph, Lewis and Brenda Randolph, Grant Randolph, Sam and Libby Randolph and Mack and Betty Randolph; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. White was born March 16, 1941, in Harriman. She received her education from Roane County High School. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. at Friday, Feb. 21, at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Ga. The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Kyker Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Campbell officiating. Interment followed at Emory Heights Baptist Church Cemetery, Harriman.
Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga. and Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 26, 2020