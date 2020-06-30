Emma Lee May
Emma Lee May, 75 of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
She was born on April 8, 1945, in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brooks May; parents, Thomas and Laura McCuiston; and brother, Richard McCuiston.
She is survived by her son, Eddie May (Pam) of Harriman; sisters, Tommye Dorrance of Cypress, Texas and Barbara Pemberton of Rockwood; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
The family received friends from 5- 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
