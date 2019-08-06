Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 430 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Emma Lou Gallaher-Kline, 82, of Harriman, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center.

Emma was born May 23, 1937, to the late Remus and Mary Magdalene Gallaher. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. James Leroy Kline Sr. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny, Remus, Andrew, Fred, Glenn and J.B. Gallaher; sisters, Mary Elizabeth and Ethel Gallaher; and a special aunt, Minnie Love.

Emma was a devout follower and lover of the Lord. She loved to cook, garden, spend time with her family and church family. Emma was affectionately known as Granny to all. She was simply the definition of love.

Emma leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Joyce Woods (the Rev. Larry), Debra Carpenter (Eugene), Beverly Kline, Patricia Eldridge (Henry), Pamala Cleveland (Bronce) and one son, James (Suzanne) Kline; grandchildren, Byron (Ashley), Monica, Darren, Courtney (Missy), Mandy, Chelsea, Chad (Stevie), Andrea, Zoe and Kayla; three great-granddaughters, Serenity, Samiyah and Emma Karter; a host of nieces, nephews, adopted children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special cousin, Dorothy Moore; sisters-in-law, the Rev. Mattie Beatrice Thomas (Billy) and Barbara Martin-Gallaher; former sons-in-laws, Gailton Bailey and Vinson Johnson; case manager and nurse, Brandy Lewis; longtime physician and friend, Dr. Randy Denton; special adopted children, the Douglass Family; and devoted friends, son and daughter Pastor James B. and Overseer Willie Mae Springs.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Believers Voice of Deliverance Church, 306 Spencer Drive, Harriman. Funeral will follow at 12:30 pm. with the Rev. James Brady Springs officiating. Burial will be in Bazeltown Baptist Church Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

Emma Lou Gallaher-Kline, 82, of Harriman, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center.Emma was born May 23, 1937, to the late Remus and Mary Magdalene Gallaher. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. James Leroy Kline Sr. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny, Remus, Andrew, Fred, Glenn and J.B. Gallaher; sisters, Mary Elizabeth and Ethel Gallaher; and a special aunt, Minnie Love.Emma was a devout follower and lover of the Lord. She loved to cook, garden, spend time with her family and church family. Emma was affectionately known as Granny to all. She was simply the definition of love.Emma leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Joyce Woods (the Rev. Larry), Debra Carpenter (Eugene), Beverly Kline, Patricia Eldridge (Henry), Pamala Cleveland (Bronce) and one son, James (Suzanne) Kline; grandchildren, Byron (Ashley), Monica, Darren, Courtney (Missy), Mandy, Chelsea, Chad (Stevie), Andrea, Zoe and Kayla; three great-granddaughters, Serenity, Samiyah and Emma Karter; a host of nieces, nephews, adopted children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special cousin, Dorothy Moore; sisters-in-law, the Rev. Mattie Beatrice Thomas (Billy) and Barbara Martin-Gallaher; former sons-in-laws, Gailton Bailey and Vinson Johnson; case manager and nurse, Brandy Lewis; longtime physician and friend, Dr. Randy Denton; special adopted children, the Douglass Family; and devoted friends, son and daughter Pastor James B. and Overseer Willie Mae Springs.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Believers Voice of Deliverance Church, 306 Spencer Drive, Harriman. Funeral will follow at 12:30 pm. with the Rev. James Brady Springs officiating. Burial will be in Bazeltown Baptist Church Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Aug. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close