Enamae Eble Peavyhouse passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Renaissance Terrace.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Harriman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Volney Peavyhouse; her parents, Ollie and John "Hauncie" Eble; four brothers, two sisters and sister-in-law, Pauline Eble.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Audie Peavyhouse of California; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Tennessee.

Ena graduated from Oakdale High School, worked at Emery's Store and Harriman Hoisery Mill before enlisting in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in 1942. She was the first woman from the Morgan-Roane County area to enlist in the newly created corps. Even though she only served nine months in the military, she was very proud to have served. She did basic training and army administration school in Daytona Beach, Fla. Later, she was assigned to Jefferson Barracks, Mo., where she worked in Judge Advocate General's Office. After leaving the military, she worked in the same office as a federal service employee. After World War II, she was auditor/bookkeeper at Singer Sewing Machine Central Agencies in Dallas, Texas, and Pasadena, Calif. Later, she worked for the California State Attorney General and California State Court of Appeal in Los Angeles, where she retired in 1986.

In the 1960's, she was very active in the Democrat Party and was appointed to the state committee and elected to Los Angeles Democrat Committee. She was a "Golden Girl" hostess at the 1960 Democrat Convention in Los Angeles. In 1970, she became a Republican and was active in California State Attorney General Campaigns, two gubernatorial elections and attended Gov. Ronald Reagan's inaugural. She had many short articles printed in the Los Angeles newspapers, mostly on politics.

After living in California nearly 40 years, she returned to Tennessee in 1988 and lived in Harriman and Rockwood.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. The burial will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens with Military Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 871, Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909 or via credit card by calling 1-800-227-2345. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



