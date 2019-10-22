Erin Mary Leighton-Conroy, 59, passed away with loved ones by her side Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Erin grew up in Bradenton, Fla., and settled in Kingston, where she raised her three daughters. With a master's degree in English, she worked many years as a technical writer. She was passionate about helping her community and rang bells for the Salvation Army every Christmas season. Her charismatic attitude and unique sense of style brought smiles to so many.
She is survived by her father, Kevin; siblings, Bryan, Dion and Patricia; daughters, Shanleigh, Kelsey and Delaney; and granddaughter, Kara. Erin was a devoted daughter, cherished sister, a loving mother and an admiring "Mema" to her granddaughter.
"Erin, Sis, Mom, Mema - We miss you now and forever. You now have returned to your mother's embrace and we will carry your love in our hearts always."
She was remembered with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 23, 2019