Ernest 'Turnip" Rose, 103, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He was born on March 1, 1917, in Kingston. Mr. Rose was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a recipient of the Roane County Founders award and one of Roane County's 2011 Golden Treasures. He was preceded in death by his parents; 11 brothers and sisters; and one grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Lydia Rose; son, Danny Rose (Brenda); daughters, Edna Arwood and Louise Littleton; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Lynda Rose.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Matt Lowrance and wife April and children, all of the staff and friends at Tennessee Eye Care, Dr. Dwight Willett, Rhonda Flanagan and staff at Kingston Family Practice, Jack Stockton and his wife Tara, Ken Yager and wife Malinda and Beth Sams.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Ave. Knoxville, TN, 37916 or Ronald McDonald House 1705 Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Ben Whittenbarger, Bro. David Tapp, and Bro. Jack Stockton officiating. Graveside and interment service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



