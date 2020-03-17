Ernest Floyd Pugh passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Rockwood.
Ernest was a member of Whites Creek Baptist Church since 1960 and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He held a high honor of being a Boy Scout Master, a member of the Knights of Pythias, Rockwood Rams Little League football, and ran for county commissioner. Mr. Pugh worked as a machinist at Y-12 for five years and at K-25 for 27 years. He also developed Smoke Rise Subdivision in Rockwood and built 30 houses. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sally Claire and Ernest Leon Pugh; and also by his brother, Arthur Wayne Pugh.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Marie Pugh of Rockwood; sons, Michael Dwain Pugh of Oak Ridge, Randall Scott Pugh of Columbia and Darrell Glenn Pugh of Evansville, Ind.; daughter, Rhonda Michele Arp of Kingston; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and four great-stepgrandchildren.
The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service was at 3 p.m. with Roger Brittan officiating. Interment was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 18, 2020