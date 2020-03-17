Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Floyd Pugh. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Floyd Pugh passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Rockwood.

Ernest was a member of Whites Creek Baptist Church since 1960 and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He held a high honor of being a Boy Scout Master, a member of the Knights of Pythias, Rockwood Rams Little League football, and ran for county commissioner. Mr. Pugh worked as a machinist at Y-12 for five years and at K-25 for 27 years. He also developed Smoke Rise Subdivision in Rockwood and built 30 houses. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sally Claire and Ernest Leon Pugh; and also by his brother, Arthur Wayne Pugh.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Marie Pugh of Rockwood; sons, Michael Dwain Pugh of Oak Ridge, Randall Scott Pugh of Columbia and Darrell Glenn Pugh of Evansville, Ind.; daughter, Rhonda Michele Arp of Kingston; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and four great-stepgrandchildren.

The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service was at 3 p.m. with Roger Brittan officiating. Interment was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Ernest Floyd Pugh passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Rockwood.Ernest was a member of Whites Creek Baptist Church since 1960 and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He held a high honor of being a Boy Scout Master, a member of the Knights of Pythias, Rockwood Rams Little League football, and ran for county commissioner. Mr. Pugh worked as a machinist at Y-12 for five years and at K-25 for 27 years. He also developed Smoke Rise Subdivision in Rockwood and built 30 houses. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sally Claire and Ernest Leon Pugh; and also by his brother, Arthur Wayne Pugh.He is survived by his wife, Anita Marie Pugh of Rockwood; sons, Michael Dwain Pugh of Oak Ridge, Randall Scott Pugh of Columbia and Darrell Glenn Pugh of Evansville, Ind.; daughter, Rhonda Michele Arp of Kingston; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and four great-stepgrandchildren.The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service was at 3 p.m. with Roger Brittan officiating. Interment was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Mar. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close