Essie Mae Bartlett Green
Essie Mae Bartlett Green, 76, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Haskell and Flirtie Ethel Bartlett; husband, William Howard Taft Green; and daughter, Towana Smith.
She is survived by: her daughter, Barbara Kelly of Rockwood; and son, William Mark Green of Rockwood.
Family receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funueral service followed at 2 p.m. with Brother David Bailey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to Evans Mortuary for her service. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
