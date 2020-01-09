Ethel Jordan Williams, 84, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Memphis.

She was a member of Speights Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Rockwood, and a member of Roane County Usher Board. She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Gallaher and Anthony "Cookie" Williams; parents, Theodore Roosevelt Jordan Sr. and Henrietta Jordan; brothers, Henry Jordan and Theodore Roosevelt Jordan Jr.; sisters, Mary McGee, Eunice Davidson, Mildred Ewing and Bonnie Davison.

Survivors include sons, Ronnie T. Gallaher (Ethel) of Memphis and Christopher Williams (Renee) of Knoxville; six grandchildren, Sharonda Shaderika, Ebony, Shawn, Chris Jr. and Corey; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernice White of Chicago and Barbara Swinson of Rockwood; brother, Curtis Jordan of Rockwood; brother-in-law, Carroll McGee Sr. of Quitman, Miss.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Erica Hagler and the Rev. Willie Gallaher officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.





