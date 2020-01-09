Ethel Jordan Williams

Service Information
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN
37854
(865)-354-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
Obituary
Ethel Jordan Williams, 84, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Memphis.
She was a member of Speights Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Rockwood, and a member of Roane County Usher Board. She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Gallaher and Anthony "Cookie" Williams; parents, Theodore Roosevelt Jordan Sr. and Henrietta Jordan; brothers, Henry Jordan and Theodore Roosevelt Jordan Jr.; sisters, Mary McGee, Eunice Davidson, Mildred Ewing and Bonnie Davison.
Survivors include sons, Ronnie T. Gallaher (Ethel) of Memphis and Christopher Williams (Renee) of Knoxville; six grandchildren, Sharonda Shaderika, Ebony, Shawn, Chris Jr. and Corey; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernice White of Chicago and Barbara Swinson of Rockwood; brother, Curtis Jordan of Rockwood; brother-in-law, Carroll McGee Sr. of Quitman, Miss.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Erica Hagler and the Rev. Willie Gallaher officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 10, 2020
